Florence Gallardo

Gallardo, Florence "Maureen"



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Florence "Maureen" Mary Gallardo. Passed away on September 18, 2025, at the age of 89. She was born on May 7, 1936, in the Bronx borough of New York City.



Maureen was a devoted wife to her beloved husband, Vicente "Vince" Gallardo for 65 years. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Thomas) Schaefer, her sons Vinny (Pearl) Gallardo and Ramon (Kelly) Gallardo, and her son-in-law Mark Phlipot. She leaves behind her grandchildren: Jessica (Sam) Bivens, Justin Phlipot, Eric (Ally) Phlipot, Jonathan Gallardo, Hannah Gallardo, Joelle Gallardo, Olivia (Matthew) Faig, Caroline (Thomas) Lebens, Sarah (Cory) Kontny, Liz (Will Godfrey) Gallardo, and Emily (Jake Barnes) Gallardo, as well as her great-grandchildren: Julian Bivens, Estella Bivens, Lindsey Faig, Melanie Faig, and Robert James Kontny; and niece, Lydia (Jeff) Trom.



Maureen was preceded in death by her daughter, Estelle Phlipot, her parents, James and Nora McNally, aunt, Anne Connor, brother, Jim (Madge) McNally, and nephew, Michael McNally.



Visitation will be held on Friday, October 3rd, 2025 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 2155 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231 (Follow the BLUE line). A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 4th, 2025 at 9:30am at St. Ann Church of Groesbeck, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Burial will follow at 11:00am at the Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231.



Donations can be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati in Maureen's honor.



