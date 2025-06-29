Flory, Pauline Verona



Pauline Verona Flory, age 101, formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away June 6, 2025 in Columbus, OH. Pauline was born on June 21, 1923 in New Bremen, OH to the late Henry C. and Louise (Mahn) Meyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Keith W. Flory, daughter Linda Smiley, great-grandchild Taylor Yetzer, brothers Howard, Edgar, and Harold Meyer, and sisters Marguerite Olleges and Marion Robinson. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Donald Dunphy) Flory, grandson Matthew (Diana Quijano) Smiley, granddaughter Megan (Zachary) Yetzer, and great grandchildren Ruby and Ari Yetzer, and Alexander Smiley.



Pauline graduated from New Bremen High School and Miami-Jacobs College in Dayton, OH. She retired from the City of Kettering Finance Dept. Pauline was a longtime member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering.



Private services. In memory of Pauline, contributions may be made to charity of choice.



Arrangements by Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society.



Interment at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum.



