Flowers, Randall Edward "Randy"



Randall Edward Flowers, affectionately known as Randy, age 71, passed away on June 26, 2025. Born on October 15, 1953, Randy lived a life that resonated with love, laughter, and an abundant appreciation for the connections he made along the way. He was a graduate from Vandalia Butler High School, Class of '72. He was a diesel mechanic and body shop technician, retiring in 2012 from the Greater Dayton RTA after 30 years. After retirement, he worked at 10 Wilmington Place as a chauffeur, and enjoyed spending time with the seniors there. He was also a delivery driver for Beau Townsend Ford in Vandalia most recently. Known for his goofball personality and Randy-isms, Randy was a strong-willed individual with the heart of a teddy bear. His wit and humor brought joy to all who were fortunate enough to encounter him, and he had a remarkable ability to turn strangers into friends with his engaging smile and warm spirit. Randy harbored a deep passion for classic and muscle cars, dedicating his time in his younger years to working on them, a hobby that filled his life with creativity and craftsmanship. He also held a special admiration for Harley Davidson motorcycles. The thrill of the open road was matched only by the joy he found in spending quality moments with his family and friends. Food was another of Randy's great enjoyments, and many cherished memories were made sharing meals and laughter around the table. Randy was also a true Ohio State Buckeye Fan, and almost never missed watching a game. He is survived by his beloved wife of 11 years, Princess Di, who was his partner in life and love. He leaves behind a legacy of warmth and kindness through his children: Jennifer Flowers, Jamie Little, Kevin Tattersall, and Lacey Tattersall. His grandchildren, Angel, Brooklyn, Connor, and his grand-dog, Finley, will carry forward his spirit and the joyful memories they created together. Randy is also remembered fondly by his faithful companion, Lexi, and his siblings, Douglas (Pamela) Teets and Gregory (Mindi) Teets. His niece and nephew, Mandy and Ryan, along with many more family members and close friends, were privileged to share in his life and the enduring bonds he nurtured. Randy's passing is marked by the absence of those who once walked beside him. He is predeceased by his grandson, Hunter, who brought him immense joy, as well as his brother, Richard "Dick" Flowers II, his biological father, Richard William Flowers, and his uncle Howard E. "Tiger" Flowers and Aunt Clara, whom he admired and he spent a lot of time with. Additionally, he joins his parents, Sara Marguerite Teets and Philip Gene Teets, in eternal rest, along with his parents-in-law, Evelyn and Gale Lindhorst. As we remember Randy, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with connection, humor, and love. He leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew him, and his memory will be cherished forever. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:30pm on Monday, July 7, 2025, with a funeral service starting at 1:30pm, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. Following the service, Randy will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Randy or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



