Floyd Hutson

Hutson, Floyd



Floyd went home to be with the Lord Tuesday evening at Bethany Village at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Mary Sue, and son Dennis, granddaughter Lauren (Jason) Maddox. grandson Camron (Esther) Simmons, and sister-in-law Marcy Lay. He was preceded in death by his daughter Teresa (Gordon) Simmons and his parents Murt and Lois Hutson. He is survived by many nephews and nieces, and cousins and two very special nieces Kimberly (William) Ryan, and Kim-Yvette Motter. Floyd was a well-respected local contractor and an ordained minister having received his Undergraduate and Masters degrees in Theology. Floyd and Mary Sue spent many years on outreach ministries in a multiple of skilled nursing facilities, the City Mission and various other groups. He was a long time member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Kettering. Services will be held Saturday February 7, 2026 with a receiving of friends and family from 11:00 - 12:00 pm with the internment immediately following at Oak Grove Cemetery. Trusted care by the Tobias Funeral Home Centerville, Ohio and the Hatmaker Funeral Home Rocky Top, Tennessee.



