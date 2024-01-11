Floyd, Larry

Floyd, Larry David

Larry David Floyd, 78, of Springfield, passed away January 8, 2024 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born March 15, 1945 in Springfield, the son of Mabel (Webb) and Thomas Floyd, Sr. Larry was a proud US Navy Veteran, serving aboard the USS Norris in the Vietnam War. He graduated from Clark State University with an associate degree in computer science and had attended the Ohio State University. He ran Floyd & Son Landscaping with his dad before working at Meijer, where he retired after 20 years. He had enjoyed showing quarter horses in his youth, loved sports-especially OSU, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Reds, and enjoyed chopping wood and being outside. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Carol Yvonne (Box) Floyd; daughter, Mollie Floyd; stepdaughter, Jeanette (Chip) Wibright; grandchildren, Kennedy David Floyd, Charles R. Wibright III, and Catherine Alice Wibright; sister, Judy Lucas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Thomas Floyd, Jr. and Shirley Baker, and his parents. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Friends may call from 4-5 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

