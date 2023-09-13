Floyd, Lavera

Floyd (Butler), Lavera



Lavera Floyd, age 81. Sunrise October 6, 1941 in Gadsden, TN and Sunset September 5, 2023 in Dayton, OH. She was proceeded her granddaughters, Chelsea Floyd and Ciara Moss; grandson, Jordan Floyd. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Loretta Floyd, Glenn "Prince" Floyd, Jr, and Lisa (Frank) Floyd- Jefferson; grandchildren, Dustin (Rachel) Harrison, Joshua Harrison, Fralisia Jefferson, Jayla Floyd, Glenn Floyd, III and Connie Bailey; great grandson, Isaac Cardenas; host of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation 11:00pm and Funeral 12:00pm Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike - Dayton, OH 45417. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The FLOYD Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com



