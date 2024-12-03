Fluellen, Phyllis Jean
Phyllis Jean Fluellen, age 76, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
