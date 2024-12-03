Fluellen, Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean Fluellen, age 76, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



