Flynn, Mary Lu

Flynn (Lynch), Mary Lu



Mary Lu (Lynch) Flynn-a devoted wife, loving mom and grandma, lifelong educator, and woman of quiet faith-passed away on June 2, 2025, surrounded by family. She was 87.



Born in La Crosse, WI, Mary Lu was the eldest of six children in a devout Catholic family. Her love of learning and service was rooted in her upbringing. She studied education and music at The College of St. Teresa and began her career teaching fifth grade in Madison, where she met her husband, Jim Flynn. They were married in 1962 and shared 63 years together.



Mary Lu raised three children while running several small businesses from home. At 40, she earned her master's in reading from OSU and worked at Miami University Middletown for 22 years, retiring as Director of Admissions. She later volunteered as a victims advocate and served in Lourdes, France, helping sick and disabled pilgrims-a mission she and Jim supported for over a decade.



In retirement at St. Leonard's in Centerville, OH, she remained active in her faith until her illness. Mary Lu was known for her grace, kindness, and quiet strength.



She is survived by her husband Jim; children Christopher Flynn (Kathy), Anne-Marie Farley, and Mary Colleen Jenkins (Michael); seven grandchildren; and siblings Thomas, Dennis, John, and Ann. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Michael, and son-in-law Kent Farley.



In Lieu of Flowers:



Donations may be made to The James and Mary Lu Flynn Giving Fund to support volunteers traveling to Lourdes. Give online



