Focke, Ann

Ann Marie Focke, 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away March 7, 2024, with her family by her side.



She was born to the late Paul and Janet Moorman on August 8, 1942, in Sebring, Florida and moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1946. Ann graduated from Julienne High School in 1960.



Ann was married to Hank Focke for 26 years with two adult children. Ann is survived by her two children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. They include her son Rich (and Susie) Focke of Hayesville, NC with grown grandchildren Carlie (and Aditya Garg), Vince Norcia, Bobby Gorby, and Kathy (and Steve Woltz) with three great-grandchildren Mason, Garrett, and Reed. Her other son Jeff (and Cheryl) Focke with grown children Kevin (and Maria) with one great-grandchild Andrew, Stephanie (and John Trail) with two great-grandchildren Audrey and Isla), and Kimberly. Ann is also survived by her sister, Paula Kreusch, and other family and friends.



Ann had a full and active life raising a family, riding horses, decorating houses, and making friends wherever she went. She loved playing in the garden with her dogwoods, boxwoods, ferns, impatiens, and so many other plants and flowers. Her style and knack for decorating was "fabulous". Over the decades she has helped an "incredible" number of people with decorating their homes with "phenomenal" taste and making them "perfect". Wherever she went and whatever she did, she always did things with passion and style.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. at St Albert The Great Catholic Church in Kettering with final resting place in Calvary Cemetery. A reception for family and friends to follow at NCR Country Club at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of sending flowers, the family appreciates any contributions in Ann Focke's memory be made to the Mark Andrew Kreusch Memorial Fund at The Dayton Foundation. The giving page is https://www.daytonfoundation.org/donate-credit-card ( in the "Search for fund" field, you can start typing "Mark Andrew" or "3501" and the fund name will auto-populate). Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.



