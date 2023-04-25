Fogel, Norman J.



Norman J. Fogel, Ph.D., age 88, of Centerville OH, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Norman was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 9, 1935 to Rosemary and Nathan Fogel. Upon graduating from Lansdowne High School, Norm joined the US Marines, where he proudly served for 3 years.



In 1956, he enrolled at Millersville State Teachers College, spending four years in Student Government and graduating in 1960. Following graduation, he taught social studies for two years at Rittenhouse Junior High before pursuing a master's degree at the University of Delaware. He returned to public school teaching for three years at Upper Merion Junior High, then enrolled in the doctoral program in political science at The Ohio State University. In 1971, Dr. Fogel joined the faculty of the Department of Political Science at the University of Dayton, where he taught for thirty years. During his tenure, he impacted the lives of countless students, many of whom went on to careers in public service. Besides teaching, Dr. Fogel often devised questionnaires for local governments, agencies, and schools seeking to improve their services. From 1985 to 2002, he was also a psychometrician for Cardiovascular Credentialing International. Throughout his life, Norm was a volunteer par excellence. Friends and colleagues alike joked that Norm enjoyed committee work more than anyone they knew. In Oakwood, he served on the Planning Commission (15 years) and the Environmental Committee (14years). Upon moving to Centerville in 2005, Norm completed the Master Gardener program of Montgomery County and served as a board member of the Centerville-Washington Township Historical Society. Among his happiest were the nine years he spent as a Project Coordinator for the Washington Township Fire Department. Norm spearheaded the team that achieved the department's initial success at accreditation. The enduring themes of Norman's life included: total devotion to both sides of his family; education, especially that of his students, his nieces and nephews, and their children; the New Jersey shore, grass (The Lawn Ranger), and the UD Flyers, whom he called The Fly Boys. Norm is preceded in death by his parents Rosemary and Nathan Fogel, his in-laws Carlotta and Dom Pecano and his beloved sister Maxine.



He is survived by Lucette, his loving wife of 53 years. He is also survived by his sister Nathalie Kulesa (Bob) and his brother Larry (Alberta) 5 nieces, 2 nephews, 6 grandnieces, and 3 grandnephews, all of whom treasured Uncle Norm. The family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads Hospice of Dayton for their competent and loving care. Visitation will take place April 29 from 10 am to 11 am at St. Leonard's Church, 8100 Clyo Rd. Centerville. A funeral mass will follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Norman's name to The Food Bank or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. To share a memory of Norm or leave a special message for his family, please click the "Share Memories" button above.

