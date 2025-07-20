Fogle, Jerry R.



Jerry R. Fogle, age 88, of Curran, MI, formerly of West Milton, OH, passed away on July 13, 2025.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Joan A. Fogle; parents Ray and Claudene Fogle; and daughter Kimberly Stein-Whitford.



He is survived by daughters Mari Ann Adams of Vandalia, OH; Marilyn and husband Doug Benedict of Dayton, OH; grandsons Douglas Benedict II of Virginia and Dakota Adams of Florida.



Jerry was owner and operator of Honda of Piqua in Piqua, OH during the mid 1960's to 1979 before relocating to Michigan where he and wife Joan owned and operated a real estate and insurance agency in Glennie, MI until their retirement. The family would like to thank Mike and Lindsey DeJarlais of Curran, MI, as well as their extended family, for graciously giving end of life care, making it possible for Jerry to pass at home as he wished.



A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Alcona Humane Society, PO Box 310, Lincoln, MI, 48742; or to hospice at Munson Healthcare Foundations, 1150 Medical Campus Drive, Traverse City, MI, 49684. Online memories of Jerry may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



