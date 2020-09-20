FOGT, Zelta M. Zelta M. Fogt, age 93 of Minster died at Vancrest Nursing Home in St. Mary's, Ohio, of natural causes. She was born November 10, 1926, in Pomona, California, to the late Harry & Elise Rader. In 1948 she married Marion W. Fogt who preceded her in death in 2003. Zelta is survived by her two children Jerry (Lee Ann) Fogt of Dublin, OH, and Diana (John) Farno of Minster, OH. Six grandchildren Wes (Angie) Farno, Kathy (John) Krehnovi, Amy (Kent) Wagner, Patrick (Betsy) Fogt, Kelly Fogt and Jordan Fogt. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren. Zelta raised her family in the Shiloh area of Dayton before moving to Minster in 2007. She retired after 32 years of loyal service to the United States Air Force as a civilian employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force base. After retiring in 1980, Zelta traveled the United States in a RV with her husband. Zelta loved spending time in fellowship with her friends at church, first Shiloh Church and later in life St. Paul's in New Bremen. Zelta loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held 11AM Wednesday September 23, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, Oh 45415. The family will receive friends between 10 and 11am with service at the funeral home to follow immediately. Burial immediately following at Shiloh Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, Coldwater, Ohio. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

