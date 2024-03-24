Folan, Patricia Ann



Age 79, passed away March 18, 2024. She was born September 25, 1944 in Middletown, Ohio. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Wright and Helen Walters; brother, William Walters; and daughter, Heather Schlorman. She is survived by her daughter, Allison Wassenich and numerous grandchildren. Patricia will be laid to rest at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com