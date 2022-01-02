FOLEY, Leslie Jane



71, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Clinton Memorial



Hospital. Leslie was born March 17, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William and Barbara (Fryant) Preston. She had a long and distinguished career as a Court Reporter, first in Greene County



Common Pleas Court with Judge Edward Kimmel, then moving to U.S. District Court with Judge Thomas Rose. She was also a member and served on the board of Walnut Grove Country Club. Leslie loved to entertain family and friends; and simply having fun. When she had kids, she was the "cool mom" in the neighborhood. When she had grandkids, she hung out with her group of "Yayas." During the holiday season, Christmas' were always magical; in the summer she made sure everyone spent time on the beach; and throughout the year (weather permitting) much fun was had on the golf course. Survivors include two sons, Christopher (Christine) Foley and Timothy Foley; three grandchildren, Katie, Jack and Gaby; two siblings, Sally (Dale) Dyar and Tim (JoAnne) Preston; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael in 2013. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Following the service, a celebration or life/wake will be held at the Springfield Elks Lodge, 1536 Villa Road, Springfield, OH 45503. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

