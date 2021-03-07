X

FOLEY, Orville

Orville Foley, age 88, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born on October 5, 1932, in Owingsville, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Eulla Foley. Orville is survived by his beloved wife, Bessie N. Foley; seven daughters; two sons; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins. Funeral Services will be held privately at the discretion of the family. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

