Foley, Patrick

Foley, Sr., Patrick Joseph



FOLEY, Sr., Patrick Joseph, 75, of Springfield, was called home to God on Friday, May 12, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving family, after having received Last Rites. Pat was born September 3, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Robert Eugene and Edna Ruth (Cook) Foley, Sr. A graduate of Catholic Central High School (proud member of the Class of 1965), Central State University (Bachelor of Science, 1970), and the University of Dayton (Master of Business Administration, 1973), Pat was also a veteran of the United States Army, and also retired from Springview Developmental Center as Operations Director after nearly 30 years. Pat loved the residents there, and the people who cared for them like they were family members. He loved living with and spending time with his family and friends, was a wonderful friend to all, and enjoyed all things Irish (genealogy, music, and history especially). A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Pat was the most loving, considerate, and honest person you could ever hope to meet. He was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, which he loved dearly. Survivors include his loving wife, Laura J. (McAtee) Foley; three children, William (Melinda) Foley, Stephen (Carrie) Foley, and Patrick (Angela) Foley, Jr.; 10 grandchildren, Alecia, Colin, Brooke, Sydney, Cassandra, Nicholas, William, Delaney, Úna, and Oisín; three great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Alaina, and Jack; one sister, Margaret "Peg" McAtee; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert E. Foley, Jr. and Michael E. Foley, and two nephews, Patrick T. McAtee, Jr. and Sean P. Foley. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4  7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Raphael Catholic Church or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

