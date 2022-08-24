FOLKENS, Nicholas D.



Age 23, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, after valiantly fighting brain cancer for almost 10 years. Nick is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; parents, Doug and Sharon Folkens; brother, Ben Folkens; sister, Maddie Folkens; grandparents, John and Jean Zelek; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Carrie Carusone; brothers-in-law, Anthony and Nathan Carusone. Family will greet friends 4:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, August 25th at St. Margaret of York Church, 9499 Columbia Rd., Loveland, 45410. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 26th at the church. Private burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements in care of The Final Legacy. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

