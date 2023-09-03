Folkerth, Geneva A. "Genny"



Geneva A. "Genny" Folkerth, age 92, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Geneva was an accountant and retired from Top Value Enterprises. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star  Harvest Chapter #564. She was also a member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem. She was married to Richard E. Folkerth Sr.. Richard preceded her in death in 1991. She was also preceded by her parents, Neville and Lola Oatman; a son, Timothy C. Folkerth; and her sister, Barbara Hammond. She is survived by a son, Richard "Dick" (Teresa) Folkerth Jr.; daughter, Linda (Stephen) Brown; brother, Eugene Oatman; 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 11:00 am on Friday, September 8th at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave in Dayton. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Miami Memorial Park in Covington, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Light Church, 140 Elva Ct., Vandalia, OH 45377 c/o Together for the Future Campaign www.firstlight.com Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com