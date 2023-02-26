X
FORD, Elizabeth

FORD, Elizabeth G. "Gayle"

Age 81, of Butler Twp., passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023. She was born December 17, 1941, in Dickson, TN, to the late Evander and Mary Nell Pitt. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Gary P Ford on January 19, 2023. Survived by a daughter Shannon (Scott) Bird of Fairborn; son Michael (Janeen) Ford of Greenville, SC; 5 grandchildren Devon and Josh Wagenbach, Lauren Himes, Megan and Logan Ford; 1 great-grandson Marshall Thorpe; and several nieces, nephews, family and dear friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton, or any Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


