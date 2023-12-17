Ford, Frances S. "Fran"



age 80, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2023. She was born July 27, 1943 in Cromona, KY to the late Ballard and Loretta Webb. In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dale Ford; sisters Opal and Nannie, and brother Orville. Fran is survived by her daughter, Vonda (Joe) Orlando; stepchildren: Melinda (Rose) Ford, Jennifer (Ron) Kidwell, Anna Marie Beck and Rodney (Marsha) Ford; grandchildren: Michael and Jenna; many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sisters: Larue (Minnie) Kincer, Thelma Shelton and Maggie Kincer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Fran worked at RCA Service Center and Sinclair College for many years, retiring from Sinclair in 2007. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Entombment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. To share a memory of Fran or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com