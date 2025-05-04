Fore, Kimberly



Kimberly T. Fore, age 66 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025. Kimmy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 27, 1958 to Howard Fore and Nora (Ketchum) Fore. She was always willing to lend a hand and was there for her family when they needed her. Kimmy loved shopping, coffee, fuzzy socks and slippers. Kimmy is survived by her grandchildren, Jacob Boedicker and Naomi Boedicker; great-grandchildren, Elaina and Aydn; brother, John Fore; niece, Ashley Fore; and numerous other relatives and friends. Kimmy was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Nora Fore; and her sister, Paula Behrens. Graveside service will be held at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM.



