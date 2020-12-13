FORRESTER, Jo-Ann

X

Age 62, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren County where she had been a patient three days. She was born June 9, 1958, in Daytona Beach, Florida, and had lived in Ohio since 1989. She graduated from Middletown High School. Jo-Ann was a homemaker and mother. Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph Robert and Ann Virginia (Powell) Forrester III. She is survived by two children, Shawn Isaiah Forrester, Sr. and Nicole Shyann (Victor) Reed-Johnson; nine grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at


