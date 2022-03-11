FORSHEY, Benjamin Corbin "Uncle Benny"



Benjamin Corbin "Uncle Benny" Forshey 91, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Forest Glen Nursing Home, Springfield, Ohio. He was born on September 21, 1930, in Bellwood, PA, to Jay Dee Forshey and Florence Margaret Forshey (Rutledge).



He was survived by his sons, Ronald Forshey of South Weber, Utah, Daniel Forshey (Maria) of High Point, North Carolina, sRobert Forshey (Suzi) of Springfield, Ohio, Neal Forshey (Rene') of Columbus, Ohio; daughter Amy Smith (Forshey) (Terry) of Springfield, Ohio; stepdaughter, Marsha Fay (Mike) of Kenton, Ohio; sisters, Dora Grace (Forshey) Aikins of Springfield, Ohio, and Catherine Alverda (Forshey) Lathey of Lubbuck, Texas. Ben had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Ben is preceded in death by his parents; many sisters and brothers and wives, Daisy Gladis (Mercer) Forshey and Cora (Roberts) Forshey.



Ben attended the Open Bible Church.



Ben loved driving trucks and did so for many years until he retired. Ben enjoyed spending time with his pets and anyone who loved to gab and tell stories with him. He enjoyed Putt Putt Golf, bowling, watching old westerns, and traveling. He was loved by all who met him and was known as Uncle Benny by numerous people he has met in all his travels. Ben will be remembered by anyone who spent time with him and will



forever be loved and missed.



Visitation will be held at a Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 4:00- 500 p.m. with service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Ben will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Gardens on March 16, 2022, but no services will be conducted at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Clark County SPCA Animal Shelter in Springfield, Ohio.



