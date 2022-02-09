FORSYTHE, Minnie N.



Minnie N. Forsythe, age 93 of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Retirement Center on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Minnie was born in Irvin, Kentucky, on January 10, 1929, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Mullins) Minton. Minnie married William D. Forsythe on February 21, 1948, in Hamilton, Ohio. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2011. Minnie retired from Elder-Beerman after 17 years of service. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Washington Chapter #195 and a member of the Millville Avenue Church of God. Minnie is survived by her sons, Martin B. (Nancy) Forsythe and Stuart D. (Vickie) Forsythe; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Forsythe; her grandchildren, Martin D. Forsythe and Emelie (Chris) Buchanan; and her great-grandchildren, Michael Forsythe, Kelsey Buchanan and Matthew Forsythe. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, William D. Forsythe; her son, Donald W. Forsythe; her grandson, Mark Forsythe; her brothers, Joe, Denzil, William and Dewey; and her sisters, Hazel, Flossie, Mary and Iona. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral service to follow at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Berkeley Square Nursing Home. Condolences may be left at



