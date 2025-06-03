Fortener, Thomas



Thomas Fortener, age 76, of Dayton passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Bethany Lutheran Village. He was born on October 9, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Raymond and Thelma (nee: Flohre) Fortener. He had a rich history as a musician, realtor, and social guy who loved pets, people, and parties.



He is survived by his two children, Tom Fortener Jr. (Paulette) of Ft. Worth and Lisa Fortener of Belmont; three grandchildren, Michael, Mark (Amanda) and Matthew (Ana) Fortener; four great grandchildren, Elijah, Cameron, Grace, and Jeremiah. He is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 (TODAY) at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



