Fortune (Cunningham), Lora M.



Fortune, Lora M., 63, of Springfield, passed away Friday, June 20, 2025, at Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Lora was born June 16, 1962, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harold W. and Alice A. (Seitz) Cunningham. She was a longtime member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include two children, Luke (Rachele) Fortune and Josh Fortune; five grandchildren, Laney, Shania, Allison, Samuel, and Adrian; and one brother, Matthew. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 25, at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery.



