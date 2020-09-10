FOSTER, Ahlontre Malik "Tre" Age 19, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on May 13, 2001, in Springfield, the son of Douglas Crowley and Megan Foster. In addition to his loving parents, Tre is survived by his children, Carley Elizabeth Rose and Zakari Malik James White; his siblings, De-Anthony Crowley, Joe Thomson, Brock See, Kody Sickles, Kayden Sickles, Justin Silvers, Andria Elliott, Ke-Tavia Compton, Dominique Crowley, Abriana and Di-Nasty Foster-Crowley; grandparents, Barb and Brian Foster, Renita Petty and Gerald Robinson; special cousins, Charles Ingledue and Adrian Chilton, Jr.; God-parents, Kody and Heather Sickles; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Tre had a smile that could brighten any room. He was a hardworking and devoted father who loved his family and was loved by everyone who knew him. Tre was a beautiful soul inside and out who will be deeply missed by the many lives he touched. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. with service beginning at 2p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Rev. Garfield Parker will be officiating. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



