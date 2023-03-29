Foster, Charles M. "Chuck"



FOSTER, Charles M. "Chuck", 73, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Chuck was born on June 17, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Charles and Wanda (Craycraft) Foster. He had been employed as a Supervisor at Springfield Binder Corporation before retiring after 38 years. Chuck was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, K of C # 1727 (Urbana) and also worked at H&R Block for 15 years. Survivors include his wife, Margaret A. (Carney); two sons, Michael (Eleina) Foster and Matthew (Trisha) Foster; six grandchildren, Madisen (fiancé, Michael), Meghan, Sullivan, Caroline, Charlotte and Sebastian; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Spriggs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 12:00 p.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the church. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

