Foster, Judith Ann



Judith Ann Foster June 25, 1944 to May 26, 2025



Judy was born to Homer & Charlotte Salyers on June 25, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio. Though Judy worked hard and held various jobs throughout much of her life, her story is better told by the people she loved and nurtured. Judy spent the majority of her life in Springfield, raising her family and enjoying the comforts of home. Throughout her 43 year marriage to Earl Foster, they raised Allen & Leann together and often helped family and friends in need of a place to stay or a tasty meal. Her homemade egg noodles were just one of the many favorites! Allen, Judy's son, was active growing up and often kept Judy on her toes! Eventually, Allen moved to Wisconsin where he met and married Shawn, and raised his family. Judy hated that they were so far away and always looked forward to visits with her grandbabies Spencer, Maggie, Kayla & Tyler. They will tell you that Grandma Judy's Cocoa Wheats were the best and they knew they would get some Neapolitan ice cream and good spoiling whenever they came to visit. Shawn adored Judy and treasured their frequent chats, field trip adventures and the jokes they shared. Judy was so thankful to have met Spencer's wife, Hilary, and recently called to thank Hilary for giving her two beautiful great-grandsons Reed & Sam. She was also thankful to have met Kayla's fiance, Kyle & Tyler's girlfriend, Jordyn. She also made calls to them letting them know how happy she was to have met them. Leann, Judy's daughter, has stayed near Springfield most of her life. She and Judy have had a beautiful relationship grounded in support and care for one another. They spoke multiple times a day on the phone, often to check in with a, "Whatcha doing?" Judy was instrumental in caring for Leann's children, Brittany and Brant. They spent many days and nights at Grandma Judy & Grandpa Earl's house while growing up. Brittany's children, Olivia, Owen & Adrian were fortunate to have spent countless days at Grandma's house as well where she provided them with a loving second home. She adored those kids and in her final days repeatedly expressed her thankfulness for the second life they gave her. Judy took pride and joy in taking care of her family regardless of the sacrifice it took on her part. She was the kindest, most selfless person. Judy also had a special relationship with her niece, Debbie Fritz and her husband, Jeff. She loved talking with Debbie and greatly appreciated the extra help that Jeff would lend to her. Judy was most notably preceded in death by her husband, Earl, her son, Allen, her parents, Homer & Charlotte, brothers, Denny & John and her special grandma, Victoria Belle from whom she learned how to be the best grandma - sweet, caring, loving and supportive. We know that Judy will be a very busy angel watching over all of us scattered across Ohio, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and all the other places where her love reaches. We will all smile when something happens and we hear her whisper, "Oh shoooot." Bless her heart - she will be greatly missed! A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 10AM at the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel, 4781 South Charleston Pike, Springfield. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center where condolences may be expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



