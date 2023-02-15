FOSTER, Vivian

FOSTER (Sucky),



Vivian Ann



74 departed this life on February 7, 2023. Preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Joseph Robinson. Vivian leaves her husband Tyrone Foster; 3 children, Cheryl Robinson, Lisa Robinson and Tyrone (Tonya) Robinson; 5 grandchildren,



Denise Robinson, Jasmine, Adayah, Bryanna Robinson and Ashley (Ardel) Mackey; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Delores Buchanon and Vicki Green; niece Leslie Cummings; 2 stepchildren Tyrone Foster and Neashie Foster; sister-in-law Evelyn (Jackie) Robinson; brothers-in-law Jeff (Marty) Foster and Walter Foster; and many other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 12pm Friday, February 17, 2023, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Pastor K. Edwin Bryant, Eulogizing. Visitation 11am-12pm.



