FOUST, Glenna Mae



Glenna Mae Foust, 95, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. She was born on September 2, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Mabel (Schenck) Troutman. Glenna was a 1945 graduate of Jefferson Township High School. She married Carwen Foust and together they raised two children. She was a hard-working and talented homemaker and seamstress. Her lime pickles and zucchini bread were found on many dinner tables. No one could duplicate her Thanksgiving turkey dressing or her cheesecake. Glenna's sewing machine worked hours to provide draperies for many clients, friends, and family members. Quilts and needlework adorned her home and those of family and friends. Glenna was a collector of antique china and glassware. She was the driver every Thursday taking her high school friends to garage sales and lunch. After her husband Carwen passed away in 2015, Glenna resided at The Wellington at Dayton for 7 years. She is survived by her son, Gary and her daughter, Barbara (Mike) Troup; grandchildren, Shirley (Michael) Volk, Andrea (Dave) Jeffers, Anna Foust (Jonathan Dann), Nina (Chris) Young, Carrie (Marc) Plotnick, and Mark (Melissa) Troup; 16 great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren; sister, Norma Barnhart; sisters-in-law, Alice Schilling, Erma Foust, Sonya Foust, and Rachel Foust; brother-in-law, Jim Foust; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter-in-law, Corazon Foust; one sister and two brothers. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 AM  11 AM on Friday, July 28, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM with Rev. Dr. Stuart Rammes officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



