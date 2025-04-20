Fowles, Patrick S.



Patrick Scott "Pat" Fowles, 72, passed away on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on May 31, 1952, the third son of George W. Fowles, Jr. and Geraldine (Morrison) Fowles. Pat graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1970, where he played varsity baseball, basketball and golf. He earned a BA degree in Business Administration from Miami University of Ohio in 1974. Pat worked at Worthington Steel in Middletown for 38 years, retiring in 2016. Pat loved sports, especially basketball and golf. They were his passions. He lived for the annual NCAA basketball playoffs and the Masters Golf Tournament. Most of all he was a life-long die hard fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pat was deeply loved by his family and friends and he will be sorely missed. He is survived by brothers, Dan, Jeff & Mike; sister, Terri (Fowles) Cates; brother-in-law, Bill Cates; and many cousins, nephews, nieces & friends. In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Fowles. Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



