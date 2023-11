Fox, Bertha



Bertha Fox, 93, of Englewood, OH, died Nov. 8, 2023, in Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by husband Harold Fox, who died in 2021. They were married 70 years. Survivors include three children. Bertha requested that her body be donated to Wright State University School of Medicine and that no services be held. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



