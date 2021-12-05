dayton-daily-news logo
Hubert Lee Fox, age 79, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Butler Bethesda Hospital. He was born on December 13, 1941, in Grey Hawk, Kentucky, the son of the late Hugh and Julia (Maupin) Fox. Hubert was a 1960 graduate of Fairfield High School and received his BA in Industrial Arts from Miami University. He retired from General Motors in 1993 after 29 years of service, past employee of Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, a streetcar enthusiast and a member of Zion United Baptist Church. Hubert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bobbie J. Fox; two daughters, Brenda (Brad) Carter and Sherri (Tim) Grubb; four grandchildren, Danielle (Andrew) Wiwi, Michelle Poncy, Trey (Kim) Campbell and Ryan Grubb; nine great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Carolyn Fox. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Josh Poncy and his brother, Leroy Fox. Gathering for family and friends will be held from 11-1pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Hampton officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion United Baptist Church, 1300 Parrish Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

