FOX, Richard

FOX, Sr., Richard Richard (Dick) Henry Fox, Sr., of Liberty Twp., passed away August 31, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Kathryn E. (nee Erbeck) Fox; devoted father of Richard H. Fox, Jr., Douglas E. Fox, Sandra K. (Douglas E.) Isaacs, and Diane (the late Scott) Paul; loving grandfather of Emily, Nathan, & Evan Fox, Cole & Jared Isaacs, and Elizabeth & Jessica Paul. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM; Military Honors at 6:30 PM; Funeral Service to begin at 7:00 PM all at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040, Masks and Social Distancing REQUIRED. Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 12, 11:30 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, OH. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Reading, OH. Visit Muellerfunerals.com for extended information.

