FOX, Richard

FOX, Sr., Richard Richard (Dick) Henry Fox, Sr., of Liberty Twp., passed away August 31, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Kathryn E. (nee Erbeck) Fox; devoted father of Richard H. Fox, Jr., Douglas E. Fox, Sandra K. (Douglas E.) Isaacs, and Diane (the late Scott) Paul; loving grandfather of Emily, Nathan, & Evan Fox, Cole & Jared Isaacs, and Elizabeth & Jessica Paul. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM; Military Honors at 6:30 PM; Funeral Service to begin at 7:00 PM all at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040, Masks and Social Distancing REQUIRED. Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 12, 11:30 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, OH. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Reading, OH. Visit Muellerfunerals.com for extended information.
Funeral Home Information
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH
45040