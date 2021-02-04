FOXX, Tom



Age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for four days. He was born July 15, 1941, in Middletown and lived here all his life. He was employed as a machine operator for Sorg Paper Company, retiring in 2009 after 30 years of service. Tom was a member of the Eagles Aerie 528 and Moose Lodge 501. He and his wife, Carolyn



enjoyed traveling together. He was a NASCAR fan and



enjoyed playing poker. Preceding him in death were his



parents, Dewey and Myrtle (Craft) Foxx; two sons, Thomas D. Foxx and Kevin Foxx; one grandson, Jeremy Thomas Foxx; one brother, Wilbur; and four sisters, Mae, Geraldine, Sonja and Frances. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn J. Foxx; one daughter, Kathy J. Foxx (Bob Abney); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Grandville Foxx (Jean) and Dewey Foxx; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Memorial Service at a future date will be



announced when it has been scheduled. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

