Fraley, Mary Lou



On Thursday, July 27, 2023, Mary Louise "Imel" Fraley age 91 rejoined her beloved husband of 59 years, Charles in heaven. Together they will celebrate eternity with their Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born the daughter of Charles & Caroline (Hayes) Imel on May 22, 1932, in Urbana, Ohio. In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her brothers Harry, & Richard Imel; 1 grandson; 1 great grandson. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory children Tomecia



"Tomi" (Mike) Baldwin of South Vienna, Cheri (Rick) Watson of Texas, Karla "Sue" (Greg) Newland of Greenville. Chuck (Cheryl) Fraley of Springfield, Clark (Karen) Fraley of Sidney; brother in law Patrick (Rhonda) Fraley of Lewis Center; 24 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, friends & spoiled 3 & 4 legged critters. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. For 15 years she worked as a milk tester, & later had a 30 year career at Security National Bank. Mary was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ & was a 50 year member of First Free Will Baptist Church on Lafayette. Family was her greatest treasure in life. She always looked forward to the Christmas season, that meant baking, decorating cookies, & trimming the family Christmas tree with her grandchildren. Friends & family may call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 5PM  7PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, 10AM at First Free Will Baptist Church 1028 Lafayette Ave. Springfield, Ohio with Pastors Adam McCarty, Mike Mounts, & Michael Baldwin officiating. Interment to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





