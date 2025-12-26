Francis Foley

Foley, Francis E. "Frank"



Francis E. (Frank) Foley, age 89 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away at home on December 20, 2025. Born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 21, 1936 to the late Harold J. and Caroline M. (Mergy) Foley. Frank was educated at St. Veronica grade school and in 1954 graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School. In 1958 Frank married Joan Morningstar in St. Ann Church, Hamilton, Ohio. They were able to enjoy 67 years together and six children were born to their union. Frank was employed at his father's radio, TV and electronics family business for over 52 years, working his way up to president and eventually retired in 2004. Several months after retirement, Frank still had plenty of energy in his tank, taking a courier position with First Financial Bank, where he worked another 19 years before retiring in 2024 at the age of 88.



For many years Frank played bass (tuba and guitar) with various German bands throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. He always looked forward to playing a spirited game of cards. He will be greatly missed by his entire family, many friends and former co-workers.



Frank is survived by his wife Joan, children Dennis (Linda) Foley, Karen Foley, Christopher Foley, Jay Foley, Diane (Bill) Burchfield, and Andrea (Don) Lavoie, grandchildren Beth (Stan) Nicol, Adam Sherry, Meghan (Jason) Martin, Justin (Meranda) Burchfield, Tyler (Tracie) Burchfield, Alyssa (Tony) Behler, Jessica (Dallas) Palmer and Jacqueline Foley, great grandchildren, Phillip Nicol, Russell Burchfield, Maeve Burchfield, Avery Behler, Reece Martin, one on the way, and his nieces, nephews and cousins.



Frank was preceded in death by his siblings Merle Foley, Sister Claire Foley, SND, Vivian Copas, and Lawrence (Larry) Foley.



Prayers will be offered at 10:00am Monday December 29, 2025 in Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in Sacred Heart Church 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, OH with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00am Monday December 29, 2025 in the funeral home. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Sacred Heart Church, the Sisters of Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Ohio, or the Knights of Columbus, Father Butler Council 968. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





