Barnett, Frank



Frank Barnett, 78, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away at the University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington on Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2026. He was born in Martin, Kentucky on August 4, 1947, the son of the late James and Virginia (Ousley) Barnett.



Frank was a proud graduate of Morehead State University and retired as a computer systems analyst.



His true passion was found, after retirement, in preserving Appalachian heirloom seeds and stories. He was a lifelong learner, who enjoyed history, science, mathematics, gardening, and writing.



He is survived by his daughter, Melinda Barnett-Reardon; sister, Mary Marguerite (Michael) Price; former son-in-law, Daniel Reardon; grandchildren, Abigail, Ella and Oliver Reardon; niece and nephew, Angela Nicklaus and Fred Nicklaus; and great nieces and nephew, Chelsea Gilmore, Celena Gilmore and Liam Gilmore.



Frank's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2026 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





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