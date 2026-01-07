Frank Davis III

Davis III, Frank E.



Frank E. Davis III, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 3, 2026. He was born October 21, 1948 in Middletown, OH. Frank was a proud graduate of Trenton High School. After completing his education, he worked in maintenance at Armco Steel for 30 years until retirement. Throughout his life, he had a passion for farming and animals, especially his horses. Frank was a dedicated member of the village of Gratis, having served as both mayor and council member. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Frank E. Jr. and Violet G. (Ransom) Davis. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pamela G. Davis; son Frank E. Davis IV; daughter Tara L. Davis (Greg Barrett); grandchildren Scott M. Davis, Jeffrey T. Davis, Kyle A. Davis and Paige M. Davis; brother Charles T. Davis; aunt Jean Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews. As per Frank's wishes, private services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Miltonville Cemetery in Madison Township, OH. Gard Funeral Home, Gratis, OH is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



