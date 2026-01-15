Frank Goepferich

Goepferich, Frank Joseph



age 90, of Miami Township, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2026. Born October 1, 1935, in Queens, New York, he was the son of the late William and Margaret Goepferich. Frank served in the United States Army and later built a long career with National Cash Register. He and his wife, Marion, whom he married in 1961, owned and operated Horn Electric for over 25 years. A gifted problem-solver, Frank was passionate about restoring Ford Model T automobiles and volunteered extensively with local historical and aviation organizations. He was a devoted member of St. Henry Catholic Church for more than 60 years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marion; four children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother. Visitation will be held Friday, January 16, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com