Schelcher, Frank Emil



Frank E. Schelcher Jr. age 74, was born on June 4, 1951, to Frank E. and Lena E. (Forlines) Schelcher Sr., he passed away at his residence on February 18, 2026. He was preceded in death by his loving and beautiful wife Jean, both parents, and a brother Larry D. Schelcher.



He is survived by children Frank and (Kimberly) Schelcher, Amanda and (Joe) Borgert, grandchildren Becky, Maddie, and Frank Schelcher, Katie Liddy, sisters Veronica Dale and Rose Verner, and sister-in-law (Beverly) Schelcher, 12 nephews and 5 nieces, special friend Miriam Taylor and family, and many other friends and family. He served his country in the United States Air Force Reserve and was retired from GM Truck and Bus.



The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel. Burial will follow at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions in Frank's name may be made to Unverferth House Inc., 190 King Ave. Suite D, Columbus, Ohio 43201. Arr. by Tobias Far Hills Chapel.



