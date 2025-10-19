Franklin Beemer

Beemer, Franklin E.



Franklin E. Beemer, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday morning, October 15, 2025. He was born in his grandmother's home in Lima, Ohio on February 2, 1938, the son of the late Franklin and Eva Beemer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for eight years. Frank retired from the Northwestern School District following over ten years of dedicated service. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working outside, working with his hands, and was a skilled carpenter. He is survived by his wife, Rita R. (Morrow) Beemer; three sons, James (Cynthia) Beemer of New Jersey, Scott (Davey) Beemer of Arizona and Chad (Geraldine) of Texas; step-children, Jennifer (Bryan) of Florida, George Deschler of Virginia, Jason Lockwood, and Jessica Coffey; sister, Brenda Copeland of Columbus; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Bob and grandson, Kyle Beemer. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. At Frank's request, no services will be observed. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





