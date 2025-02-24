Franks, Raymond Edward "Ray"



Raymond Edward "Ray" Franks, 71, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 4-7pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral to honor Ray will be held Friday, February 28, 2025 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





