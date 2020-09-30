FRANTZ-YARNELL, Zoma Carole Age 95, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Springfield Masonic Home. She was born February 13, 1925, in Wonnie, Kentucky, to parents Lola (Colvin) Anderson, of Magoffin County, Kentucky, and Father George Francis Anderson, of St. Alben, West Virginia. Preceded in death by husband Lacy Elden Frantz Jr, of Mullins, West Virginia, brother Donald Anderson, of West Liberty, Kentucky. Stepdaughter Sandra Sue Frantz Bush, of Dade City, Florida. Succeeded by her husband David Lee Yarnall of Springfield, Ohio, sister Nina Anderson of Lexington, Kentucky, and brother Paul Anderson of Vandalia, Ohio, son, David Lacy Frantz, of Paducah, Kentucky, and daughter, Jo Anne Frantz Foley, of Holland, Michigan, granddaughter, Stephanie Renee Foley Stone of Gahanna, Ohio, and grandsons: Christopher Charles Foley, of Douglas, Michigan, Jason Frantz of Ballinger, Texas, Eric Frantz, of Murray, Kentucky, Great granddaughter, Zoee Renee Stone of Gahanna, Ohio, great granddaughter Taylor Frantz, of Murray, Kentucky, great grandson Christopher (Topher) Charles Foley Jr. of Douglas, Michigan and great grandson Zachary Frantz US Marines. After graduating from Salyersville Kentucky High School, she attended Bryant and Stratton Business College. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, and her family. Friends may gather with the family at the Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E Main St., Fairborn, OH, on Friday evening, October 2, 2020, from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Shriner's Hospitals in Carole's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.burchamtobias.com.

