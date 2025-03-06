Frazier, Barbara L.



FRAZIER, Barbara L., 93, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Wooded Glen. She was born on February 25, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of George "Glen" and Dorothy (Crist) Trenner. Barb worked as a legal secretary in Springfield for a number of years. She attended St. Raphael and St. Teresa Catholic Churches and was an avid bridge player. Survivors include her four grandchildren, Lindsey (Walt) Montgomery, Taylor (Jeff) Elzey, Chad (Crystal) Hirtzinger and Curt (Jessica) Hirtzinger; three siblings, Jim (Kathleen) Trenner, Linda (Richard) Lewicki and Bob (Eileen) Trenner and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, son, Brad; daughter-in-law, Brenda Frazier; brother, Don Trenner and three sisters, Nancy Trenner, Janice Chiricosta and Beverly Maloy. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one-hour prior beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



