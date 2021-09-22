FRAZIER, Gary Anthony



Gary Anthony Frazier, of Cincinnati, Ohio, went home to be with his Savior on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Gary was born July 9, 1965, in Hawkinsville, GA, to the late Fannie Lou Singletary. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charlie and Fannie Lou Singletary; brother Sammy Lee Frazier; sister



Patricia Ann Frazier; and two uncles, W.C Israel, and James C. Israel.



He is survived by his brothers, Dr. Larry Donail Frazier, and Delacy Lavon Frazier; half-brother Jimmy L. Taylor and half-sister Michelle D. Harris; nephew Delacy Frazier Jr.; nieces Talareah (Kevin) Campbell, Chelsea (Matt) Young, and Sunday Yvonne Moore; aunts, Peggy Israel, and Frances Tate; and



seven great-nieces and nephews.



Gary was a 1984 graduate of Hamilton High School and the United States Naval Academy. He was an active member at



Pilgrim Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ohio, where he served as an usher, a greeter, and a former member of the Transition Committee, the Pastoral Search Committee, Men's Day Choir, and the Men's Day Chair.



The family will receive visitors at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 711 S. 4th St. – Hamilton, on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Prior to the funeral service on Saturday, September 25, 2021, the family will once again receive visitors from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.



Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

