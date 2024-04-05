Frazier, James Frederick



James Frederick Frazier, 82, of Westbrook, CT passed away on March 31, 2024 in Middletown, CT.



Fred was born in Akron, Ohio on March 5, 1942 to Victor and Grace (Douglas) Frazier, the youngest of six children. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1960. In 1965, he married Sharon Yetter, and they had just celebrated 59 years of marriage. He worked in aviation for Grimes Manufacturing in Urbana, Ohio and later at Whelen Engineering Company in Chester, CT where he retired as Vice President of Aviation Sales after 28 years with the company. Fred was an avid golfer and member of Clinton Country Club for many years where he played in and won many tournaments. During his membership he scored a hole in one, twice.



Fred is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Walter, Vic (LaDonna), Paul (Wilma), Ron (Kay) Frazier and his sister Donna Jean Hanrahan (Charles).



Fred is survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughters, Jennifer and Julie, his grandchildren Joshua, Hannah, and Jaden, and his great granddaughter Ivy Belle and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Fred's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are being handled by Swan Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com.



