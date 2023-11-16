Fred, Kevin

Fred, Kevin K.

a beloved member of the Kettering community, passed away at the age of 63 on November 9, 2023. A visitation will take place from 4-6pm on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429 with a memorial service to be held following at 6pm. For those unable to attend in person a livestream will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AMVETS at https://www.amvets.org/. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

