Frederica Harkrader

Harkrader, Frederica D.



Frederica D. "Freddie" Harkrader, a life-long resident of the Middletown / Hamilton area, passed away on Friday, January 16, 2026 at Provision Living at West Clermont at the age of 100 years. She was born in Cincinnati on June 20, 1925, the youngest of seven children born to parents, Frederick and Marie (Lang) Dittus. Freddie graduated from Hughs High School. She worked for Fisher Body at General Motors, retiring as the executive secretary to the controller after more than 30 years with the company. She was a devoted member of Holy Family Parish. Freddie will be greatly missed by her nephew, Chris (Betania Freire) Scorti; great niece, Gabriela Scorti; great nephew, Giovani Scorti; special friend, Ron Sibcy; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews & loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, John "Jack" Harkrader in 2019; her parents; six siblings; two sisters-in-law, Joann Scorti & Rosemary Huntsbarger; and brother-in-law, Jerry Harkrader. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Freddie's many caregivers at Provision Living and Queen City Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 26, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father Michael Bidwell as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



